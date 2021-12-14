Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $380.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $158.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.82.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

