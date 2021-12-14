Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) rose 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.49 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 1,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 606,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

SBGI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 456,993 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth $10,730,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.