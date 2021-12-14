SIRIN LABS Token (SRN) Market Cap Hits $2.89 Million

SIRIN LABS Token (CURRENCY:SRN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, SIRIN LABS Token has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One SIRIN LABS Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SIRIN LABS Token has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $78,582.00 worth of SIRIN LABS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SIRIN LABS Token Profile

SRN is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. SIRIN LABS Token’s total supply is 572,166,104 coins and its circulating supply is 491,820,906 coins. The Reddit community for SIRIN LABS Token is /r/SirinLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIRIN LABS Token’s official Twitter account is @SIRINLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIRIN LABS Token is www.sirinlabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sirin Labs is a company known as the developer of SOLARIN, an ultra-secure mobile phone. The SirinLabs team decided to make one more step toward the security of personal gadgets and create the first blockchain smartphone. “

SIRIN LABS Token Coin Trading

