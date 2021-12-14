SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $287.60

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $287.60, but opened at $261.74. SiTime shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 354 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital upped their target price on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.27. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 395.97, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.15, for a total transaction of $33,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,630 shares of company stock worth $25,246,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.