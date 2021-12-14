SKALE Network (SKL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $20.33 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 14th. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $517.56 million and $20.33 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00037800 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00199969 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,203,115 coins. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.