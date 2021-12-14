Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Up 180.0% in November

Skydeck Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SKYA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Skydeck Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,453,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,252,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.