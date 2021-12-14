SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000.

SGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NASDAQ SGH opened at $59.66 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $63.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 1.01.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $542,648.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

