Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett Sells 2,963 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE SMAR traded down $1.34 on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.27. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

