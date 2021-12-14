Societe Generale Boosts BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target to 240.00

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from 235.00 to 240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTGOF. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of BT Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of BT Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $2.29 on Friday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $2.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

