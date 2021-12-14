SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.66

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 3199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

SWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. SolarWinds’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 22,532 shares during the period.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

