Solstein Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,030 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.86 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $173,815.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

