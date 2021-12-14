Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,058 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $578,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.36. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $30.64.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.