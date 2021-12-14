Solstein Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Solstein Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

EWN stock opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

