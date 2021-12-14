Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 61.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.66.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $44.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

