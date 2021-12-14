Solstein Capital LLC Sells 60 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Solstein Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 21.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $248.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.40 and its 200-day moving average is $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $133.82 and a 52 week high of $291.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,205,065. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.10.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

