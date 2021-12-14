Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AMERCO by 76.2% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 447,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,858,000 after acquiring an additional 193,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in AMERCO by 26.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,849 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2,496.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,007,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 44.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,860 shares during the period. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $705.21 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $420.72 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $723.45 and a 200 day moving average of $649.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.