Solstein Capital LLC Takes Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

