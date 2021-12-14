Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 2,652,802 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 632% from the average session volume of 362,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Energy Corp. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

