SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 165.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

