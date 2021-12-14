Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The company has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

