Spectrum Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Spectrum has a market cap of $24,156.16 and approximately $4.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.36 or 0.00314878 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

