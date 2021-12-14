Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of SPXSF stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.62. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $152.20 and a 52 week high of $231.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc provides industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical thermal energy solutions and niche peristaltic pumps and associated fluid path technologies. It operates its business through the following segments: Steam Specialties, Electric Thermal Solutions and Watson-Marlow.

