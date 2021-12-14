Spire Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,721,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,448,000 after purchasing an additional 194,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $125.46 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.55 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.08.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

