Spire Wealth Management Has $418,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE opened at $29.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.32 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.