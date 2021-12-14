Spire Wealth Management Has $505,000 Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cigna were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 4.2% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Cigna by 14.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.9% in the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 22.8% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $215.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.07.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.