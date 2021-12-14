Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Frontline were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,429,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,729,000 after buying an additional 611,539 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,371,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 134,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 229.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 638,946 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter worth about $7,137,000. 21.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Frontline from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.18.

Shares of FRO opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.16. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

