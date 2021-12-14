Spire Wealth Management Sells 2,021 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Spire Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Chewy were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHWY. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,467,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after acquiring an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after acquiring an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after acquiring an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $1,502,767.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock worth $8,141,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $55.26 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,763.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

