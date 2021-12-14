Spire Wealth Management Sells 4,242 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 61.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 30.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 55.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 267,623 shares of company stock worth $45,107,201. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.60.

Shares of BR opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.19.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.05%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

