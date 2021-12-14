Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $283,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.5% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.89 and a 52-week high of $52.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.