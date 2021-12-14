Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Jon Barker Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) CEO Jon Barker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $12,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SPWH stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.