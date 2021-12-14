Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $137.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.78.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,319 shares of company stock worth $25,251,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPT opened at $93.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.22 and a beta of 1.09. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $44.70 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

