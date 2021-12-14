Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Square makes up approximately 2.9% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $21,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,800 shares of company stock worth $19,422,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.94.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.05. 76,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,989,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 160.66, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.91. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

