STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Sells $537,420.00 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. The company had a trading volume of 314,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,757. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.68.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

