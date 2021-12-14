STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

STAG opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

