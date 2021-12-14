Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,118 shares of company stock worth $34,729,854 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.79.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

