State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,721 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $22,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $178.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.31 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

