State of Michigan Retirement System Has $14.51 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,187 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $240.90 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.59.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

