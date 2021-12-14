State of Michigan Retirement System Has $27.24 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $27,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.15.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $174.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $189.28.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

