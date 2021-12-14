State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 51,276 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 171,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.72.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $68.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

