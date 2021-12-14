State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Equinix worth $86,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 300.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $17.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $799.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,892. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $795.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $811.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.68%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $885.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.12.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total value of $111,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,218 shares of company stock worth $971,829 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

