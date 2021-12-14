State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,615 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,894,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF makes up about 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 4.42% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $303,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 137,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,502,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $515,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 440,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 35,087 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. The company had a trading volume of 183,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,694. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $67.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.97.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

