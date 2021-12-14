State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 23,379 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Infosys were worth $77,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

INFY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,595. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $24.28. The company has a market capitalization of $97.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average is $22.30.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

