State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,575 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of International Business Machines worth $73,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

IBM stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,379. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

