Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Up 3.9%

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.58 and last traded at $62.16. 21,694 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,165,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 331,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.