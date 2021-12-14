Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard Buys 4,500 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steel Partners stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $782.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners in the second quarter worth about $306,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 36.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 12,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

