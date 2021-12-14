Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard Buys 4,500 Shares

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) President Jack L. Howard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Steel Partners stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.88. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $41.50. The stock has a market cap of $782.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.82.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.11 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%.
Steel Partners Company Profile
Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.
Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.