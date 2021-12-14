Steelcase (SCS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.88. Steelcase has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 1,160.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 104.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 109,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 63,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

