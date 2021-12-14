Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,326 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 85,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 47,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 327,616 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,190 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

CMCSA traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $48.36. 284,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,167,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $56.05. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.45 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

