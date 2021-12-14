Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,321 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after acquiring an additional 407,994 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after acquiring an additional 288,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 10.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,430,355,000 after acquiring an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded down $21.95 on Tuesday, reaching $633.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,349. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $662.22 and its 200 day moving average is $609.16. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.78, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total value of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

