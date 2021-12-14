Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 600 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.4% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.72.

AAPL opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

