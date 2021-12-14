Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,103 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 268.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,194,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,285,000 after acquiring an additional 870,218 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1,059.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 553,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,239,000 after acquiring an additional 506,152 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,231.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 300,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 293,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 289,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $8,954,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $3,765,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.66. 1,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,516. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.09.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

